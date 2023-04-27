Pernod Ricard restarts exports to Russia

•The world’s second largest drinks conglomerate admits to reopening Beefeater gin exports

•The Moral Rating Agency responds

In response to Pernod Ricard admitting it has recommenced exports of Beefeater gin to Russia – on the heels of backtracking a similar announcement involving its Absolut vodka brand – the Moral Rating Agency made a statement attacking the company. Mark Dixon, MRA founder, said:

“It is as disgusting as it is ironic to return to Russia while others are still getting out. It is the first large group we’ve tracked swimming against the moral tide.

What does Pernod Richard think has changed since it stopped exports after the invasion that could possibly justify it going back? Putin is still relentlessly attacking Ukraine and is threatening the world.

The Beefeater sales will be supporting the Russian economy that pays for the murder of Ukrainians. Anyone who drinks Beefeater is complicit in supporting Putin’s regime and war.”

Re Pernod Richard’s statement that the company supports Ukraine – it said, “We immediately and continue to utterly condemn the unjustifiable war and the invasion of Ukraine by Russia”:

“It doesn’t cost a company anything to condemn a country with words. The company admonishing the invasion is the same company that is helping the economy pay for the invasion.

Actions speak louder than words, especially when the actions are the antithesis of the words.”

Re Pernod Ricard having been recently forced to reverse its decision to restart exports of Absolut vodka, in the face a backlash in Sweden:

“Pernod Ricard had justified its decision to restart supply of Absolut by saying it needed to protect its Russian employees. However, as soon as Swedish people started boycotting Absolut, Pernod promptly canceled the plan, revealing that Pernod cares more about lost profits in the West than its employees in Russia. Employee care was nothing other than ‘moralwashing’.

The company is also acting hypocritically. Pernod Ricard needs to answer why it’s ok to supply Beefeater gin but not Absolut vodka to Russia.”

Re the management team behind Pernod Ricard’s decision:

“CEO Alexandre Ricard should be stripped of his French ‘Knighthood of the Legion d’Honneur’. His grandfather, who founded the business, would never have sold his soul for money.

The MRA is therefore awarding Alexandre Ricard one of its 'Legion Déshonneur’ medals ‘for services to the Russian economy that pays for the invasion of Ukraine’.”

Two months ago, the MRA called for Sir Paul Smith to be stripped of his knighthood for continuing to export his brand to Russia. Three days later, his company finally pulled out of the country.

The Moral Rating Agency, the corporate watchdog, was set up to get Russia out of Ukraine and use this momentum to help pro-democracy Russians get Putin and his regime out of Russia. The MRA rates global companies on how effectively they are pulling out of Russia on its site moralratingagency.org.

