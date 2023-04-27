Bulgaria’s President warned that the Time Window of the 49th Parliament could Close Quickly

President Rumen Radev did not announce when he would hand over the first exploratory mandate to form a government to GERB-SDS, but warned that the time window for the work of the 49th National Assembly could close quickly if a cabinet is not formed.

The head of state emphasized that everyone expects the parliament to produce laws, not scandals.

The decision of the president when to hand over the first exploratory mandate to form a government to GERB-SDS depends on the parties. Radev did not answer how much time he was willing to give them, but specified:

"It depends on the parties. I expect that there will be a dialogue, that there will be a tendency to compromise and that there will be sustainability of this process. It depends on them, the Constitution does not set maximum terms, but it cannot be stretched indefinitely. Then there will be stories again: 'but he wants to rule alone'".

President Rumen Radev expects the political parties to continue the dialogue in a constructive spirit.

"It is their responsibility to look for a solution. I accordingly provided this time. The solutions are directly linked to the work of the parliament. This is extremely important because the parliament also has work to do. The solutions, in addition to taking Bulgaria out of the crisis, must be based on some clear shared goals, priorities and principles."

What does the tone between the parties in the plenary hall look like for the president in recent days?

"We expect parliament to produce laws, not scandals. Our people's elected representatives must be very clear that the time window they have to work can close very quickly if a government is not formed. But the tasks remain and they must be done. This way of working as we see it now puts at risk both the budget and the laws of the Recovery and Resilience Plan and our Schengen membership."

/Bulgarian National Radio