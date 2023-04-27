The New US Ambassador: Bulgaria is our Strategic Partner

"Bulgaria is a strategic partner of the United States of America". This is what the new American ambassador Kenneth Merten said during a business breakfast with the members of the American Chamber of Commerce in our country.

During his first public event in Bulgaria, Merten thanked for the warm welcome. He pointed out that since he was ambassador to Croatia in the period 2012-2015, the strategic importance of the Balkans is growing.

The diplomat said that in the energy sector, he highly appreciates Bulgaria's rapid diversification from Russian gas.

He noted that this year marks the 120th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Washington and Sofia, and as part of the celebration of the anniversary, an office of the American Chamber of Commerce in Bulgaria has already been opened in the American capital.

"More opportunities will open up for Bulgaria when it enters the Eurozone. The adoption of the Euro will make price comparability easy and will be useful for consumers, interest rates will fall and it will be easier for businesses to operate in the Eurozone and with the world, in places where the rule of law is strong. They want predictability and clear laws, as well as swift and fair justice. It is also necessary to protect Bulgaria's critical infrastructure from hostile influence, and we will cooperate in this area," said Kenneth Merten, US Ambassador to the Republic of Bulgaria.

/Bulgarian National Television