Bulgaria: Fire in an Apartment Building in Sofia - There is a Victim

Society » INCIDENTS | April 27, 2023, Thursday // 11:55
Fire in a block of flats in the "Vrabnitsa" district of the capital. An apartment on the fifth floor burned down.

The fire was reported at 9:39 a.m. Two fire engines have arrived at the scene. People from the block say that the firefighters were able to quickly control the elements.

An elderly woman was found dead in the burned apartment.

The fire did not manage to spread to other apartments.

People have been evacuated.

Electricity and water in the unit have been shut off.

