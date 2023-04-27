Bulgaria: Fire in an Apartment Building in Sofia - There is a Victim
Fire in a block of flats in the "Vrabnitsa" district of the capital. An apartment on the fifth floor burned down.
The fire was reported at 9:39 a.m. Two fire engines have arrived at the scene. People from the block say that the firefighters were able to quickly control the elements.
An elderly woman was found dead in the burned apartment.
The fire did not manage to spread to other apartments.
People have been evacuated.
Electricity and water in the unit have been shut off.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/Nova TV
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: A Woman was Hit and Killed in Veliko Tarnovo - the Driver Fled
- » Bulgaria: A Mother and a Child Died in an Accident on the Sofia-Samokov Road
- » Bulgaria: A Dog Killed its Owner in Sofia
- » Bulgaria: A Street in a New District of Varna Collapsed
- » Bulgaria: Ambulance Driver is in Critical Condition after being Beaten
- » Bulgaria: Kilometer-long Traffic Jam on “Trakia” Highway due to a Chain Car Accident