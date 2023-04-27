Bulgaria: A Woman was Hit and Killed in Veliko Tarnovo - the Driver Fled

A car hit and killed a woman in Veliko Tarnovo late last night, bTV reported. The driver fled.

The incident was reported around 10:30 p.m., according to the city police. The tragedy happened at the Southern road junction.

Police have cordoned off the area and the scene will continue today as it was hampered by rain last night.

The identity of the victim has not been determined, nor has the reason for her walking to that location.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg