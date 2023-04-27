Japan wants 30% of Management Positions in Major Companies to be held by Women by 2030
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida today ordered his government to begin work on increasing the number of women in senior positions in large companies by 30 percent by 2030, reported AFP.
Women will account for just 11.4 percent of top executives at major companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2022, according to a study, with the percentage increasing in recent years.
At a meeting on gender equality, Kishida insisted that ensuring diversity would improve innovation as well as the country's economy.
The meeting also discussed how to offer more permanent positions to women, many of whom work part-time to raise their children.
