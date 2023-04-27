Bulgaria: Work on the Design of Terminal 3 of Sofia Airport has begun

Work on the design of Terminal 3 of Sofia Airport has already begun. It is expected to be ready by 2030. This was stated on the National Television by the communications director of Sofia Airport, Rosen Bachvarov.

"We are ready with a conceptual project. In a few weeks we will show it to the public. We are also designing a special event hall. We are trying to make the airport a social place. Terminal 3 is very important from the airport's perspective for two reasons. The first is passenger comfort. The second is the development of the airport's capacity. Construction will begin at the end of 2026 - the beginning of 2027," Bachvarov explained.

Bachvarov added that the passenger flow is growing, but the traffic has not reached the levels of 2019.

"If 2019 was a pre-pandemic benchmark, it has not yet been reached. For the first few months of 2023, the figures are fluctuating from pre-pandemic levels. At the beginning, when BGN 660 million were paid to the state, this led to a series of losses. The first two years involved financial losses because of this initial payment and the strategic decision not to fire anyone at the airport. These losses will have to be compensated in the coming years. They will be compensated with an increase in revenues and a decrease in expenses or with better management," commented Bachvarov.

He stressed that ticket prices will inevitably rise. And the 9.99 euro tickets will be irretrievably forgotten in the next two or three years.

/Bulgarian National Television