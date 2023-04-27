Fighting in Sudan Continues despite a 72-hour Ceasefire - First Evacuated Bulgarians arrived Home

Fighting in Sudan continues despite a 72-hour ceasefire.

There is a shortage of fuel, doctors and medicine are lacking, access to food and money is limited.

Sudan's army chief has agreed to extend the ceasefire beyond tomorrow.

There is a proposal to send representatives of the Sudan Armed Forces and the opposing Rapid Response Force (RSF) to meet in South Sudan and discuss details of the ceasefire.

The first Bulgarians evacuated from Sudan: It is a real war

The first three Bulgarian citizens who were evacuated from Sudan landed at Sofia Airport on a flight from Berlin.

"Thousands of people are leaving Sudan, especially across the Egyptian border. We woke up to machine gun fire, we managed to move to a safer area 30 kilometers from Khartoum. We managed to get our documents, there was no electricity or water for a whole week. We couldn't we have a precise and clear idea of what is going on, because one cannot distinguish the military planes from the planes for the air support forces," said Nicoleta.

According to her, things in Sudan are getting worse every day.

"I am married to a Sudanese, I have been living in Sudan for many years. There was a lightning intervention, they managed to organize us and give us the correct coordinates to move to the safest areas," added Nicoleta.

She explained that they had access to food and water during the evacuation period.

"Food in the capital is hard to come by, as is oil, gasoline. People are under fire. It is reported that there are many hospitals affected, we had no access to television. I left my children there - I have three sons. I had contact with the family, communications were good - the phones and the Internet," Nicoleta also shared.

"The situation is bad, there is shooting in the capital Khartoum," commented a man who was also evacuated.

"Many acquaintances wanted help for blood. Marauders entered and robbed. The most brutal fighting is in Khartoum. It is a real war, like the one in Ukraine," said Marijana, who was also evacuated from Sudan.

21 Bulgarians were successfully evacuated from the African country. On Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that 31 Bulgarians have expressed a desire to evacuate the country.

In the diplomatic department, the work of a crisis headquarters continues, which searches for and offers options for routes for the safe evacuation of our compatriots.

Bulgaria does not have an embassy in Sudan, and therefore our diplomats from Cairo and Riyadh are helping to evacuate all Bulgarian citizens who have expressed a desire to leave the country.

