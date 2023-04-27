Weather in Bulgaria: Cooler but less Rain today

The minimum temperatures will be between 5°C and 10°C, in Sofia - about 5°C, and the maximum - between 12°C and 17°C, in Sofia - about 13°C.

Before noon, the clouds will temporarily break from the west, but after noon they will increase again and will be significant, cumulus and cumulus-rainy. Short-term rain will fall in places in the mountainous and eastern regions. The wind across the country will be from the north, to moderate.

Along the Black Sea, the cloudiness will be mostly significant with cumulus and cumulus-rainy. There will be short showers of rain in places along the southern coast. A moderate wind will blow from the north-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 13°C and 16°C. The temperature of the sea water is 11°-14°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.

Cloudiness will be significant in the mountains, with temporary breaks in the first half of the day. There will be short-term precipitation from rain, above about 1700 meters - from snow. A moderate to strong wind will blow from the north quarter. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 7°C, at 2000 meters - around minus 1°C.

On Friday morning it will be cool with minimum temperatures between 2°C and 7°C, in places in the valleys of Southwest Bulgaria - a little below 0°C, but during the day it will start to warm up. On Friday and Saturday, sunny weather will prevail with temporary increases in cloudiness, more significant on the second day after noon, when short-term rain will fall in some places, mainly in the mountains in Western Bulgaria. On Sunday, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop over Western Bulgaria, around and after noon there will be short-term rain accompanied by thunder. Maximum temperatures will continue to rise.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology