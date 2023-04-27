COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 170 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

One hundred and seventy new cases of coronavirus were registered in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. Four people have died with coronavirus infection, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The newly infected are less compared to a week ago, when there were 263. On the other hand, there are more deaths - on April 20, two deaths were reported.

The 170 new cases were identified from 2,453 tests (6.93 percent were positive). Over 56 percent of the newly infected have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 (they have not completed the vaccination course).

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria is now 1,303,983. They were established by 11,175,468 tests (11.67 percent were positive).

The number of people who died in Bulgaria after contracting the coronavirus is now 38,325.

Active cases are 3,125, up from 2,798 a week ago.

There are 359 people hospitalized with a diagnosis of COVID-19, 40 of them in intensive care units. The numbers are similar to those of a week ago, when there were 351 people in hospital, 47 of whom were in intensive care.

70 percent of newly admitted (50) to a medical facility in the last 24 hours have not been vaccinated.

123 people who tested positive for coronavirus were reported as cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have recovered in our country is 1,262,533.

In the last 24 hours, 90 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered. Their total number since the beginning of the campaign in Bulgaria has reached 4,611,991.

2,077,258 people have completed the vaccination course. 945,235 of them were given a booster dose, i.e. they were revaccinated, and 72,665 people were given a booster dose with an adapted vaccine.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal