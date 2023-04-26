Should Businesses Replicate Casinos and Jump on Live Streaming?

Live streaming is proving itself a successful emerging technology across the world right now, and some predict the industry could grow to a global value of $3.2 billion by 2027. Streamers and streaming fans have risen dramatically since Facebook made it mainstream in 2017, but existed at online casinos years before this.

Online casinos have played a major part in pushing live streaming to the masses. Live casino games are hugely popular, and innovative developers are coming up with new concepts for this category. The more people who play these titles, the greater recognition live streaming will get across the world. Businesses need to embrace streaming as it will play a huge role in the future of commerce.

Source: Pixabay

iGaming Pushing Live Streaming Forward

In the early days of live streaming, developers focused on adapting classic games like roulette and blackjack. As this form of play gained mass attention, studios started getting more creative. Crazy Time is a prime example of an online casino game that has capitalized on the success of live streaming. Itâ€™s a live game show that features a spinning wheel operated by a real dealer. Players bet on the different sections and wait to see where it lands, with side games to mix things up and keep players engaged.

Crazy Time stands among numerous other game show-style offerings, and these have helped market online casinos to a much wider audience. Famous brands like Deal or No Deal are now represented in the live casino market too. People who get excited about new seasons of the hit show can now play online to feel like theyâ€™ve become actual contestants.

A Precursor to Virtual Reality

Twitch is an excellent way to spread the word about live streaming alongside online casinos. The platform has proven to be a huge source of success for many gamers like Ninja and PewDiePie, who have made millions from streaming content on the platform.

The reason why itâ€™s important for live streaming to gain more traction and mainstream success in Bulgaria is that it could be the precursor to virtual reality becoming a commonplace household item. Since 2016, people have expected VR to boom, but this hasnâ€™t come to fruition yet. Still, the technology is developing, and it is likely to become more mainstream before 2030.

Source: Pixabay

Live streaming could pave the way for VR, as it's currently the best way for people to find an immersive experience online. The platform puts people at the center of the action, which is something that VR hopes to achieve as well. Indeed, it is likely that VR and live streaming could be integrated with each other one day, meaning that users will be able to transport themselves to live events anywhere. Businesses can take advantage of this by offering immersive and interactive shopping experiences.

In the rapidly evolving digital age, itâ€™s essential that businessowners stay at the forefront of advances in technology. With VR on the way, businesses should prepare themselves by incorporating live streaming now.