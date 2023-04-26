Bulgaria: The Program to Help Ukrainian Refugees is Extended until June 30

The term of operation of the Program for humanitarian assistance to displaced persons from Ukraine granted temporary protection in the Republic of Bulgaria has been extended until June 30, announced the government press service.

In mid-November, the Council of Ministers extended until March 24, 2023 the term of operation of the Program for Humanitarian Assistance to Displaced Persons from Ukraine with Temporary Protection in Bulgaria. During this period, new accommodation will be carried out only in the state and municipal resorts.

From November 16, the accommodation of the displaced persons with temporary protection is carried out only in the objects of state or municipal ownership by the Temporary Operational Group (TOG) of the National Council for Migration, Borders, Asylum and Integration on the issues of Ukrainian citizens enjoying temporary protection in the Republic of Bulgaria.

