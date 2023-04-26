Bulgaria: A 103-Year-Old Woman was Beaten for 150 Leva in a Village near Sandanski
A 103-year-old grandmother was beaten by her niece in the village of Damianitsa in the Sandanski region. The incident happened yesterday when grandmother Lyuba refused to give money to her 55-year-old niece.
After hitting her several times on the head, the niece stole BGN 150. She was later detained.
A pre-trial proceeding has been initiated.
