Ukraine warns the Russians for May 9: Stay Away from Military Equipment and War Criminals

Ukraine's main intelligence agency has advised Russians not to attend the May 9 military parade and to stay away from military equipment in general.

This also applies to other days of the year, the authorities in Kyiv ironically emphasize.

The representative of the GRU Andriy Yusov explained the recommendations in his comment to "Обозревател". According to him, Ukraine has full information about all the measures that the Russian side has taken on the occasion of Victory Day, what the Russians call Europe Day.

"We have the complete plans - including the security measures, routes and seating positions of the guards of the main war criminals of the Russian Federation", he pointed out.

"Of course, if we are talking about any highlights or advice, I think that ordinary Russians, civilians, civilians who are not connected to war criminals, who are not connected to war crimes and Russian aggression against Ukraine, should in the coming days, in fact and in all the following days, to avoid walking next to and being in the vicinity of war criminals and military objects that can be used in the aggression of the so-called Russian Federation against Ukraine," Yusov said.

The spokesman said that fair punishment would inevitably overtake Russian war criminals and that it could happen at any time.

Russians are afraid of explosions on May 9, which is why the country is massively canceling events on the occasion of the anniversary of the fall of Berlin in World War II. This year there will be no parades in the regions close to Ukraine - Bryansk, Kursk and Crimea. In St. Petersburg, the ceremonial flyover of aviation will also not take place.

At the same time, the parade in Moscow has not been canceled. Preparations for it are already underway there.

According to Ukrainian military expert, pilot instructor and reserve colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Roman Svitan, the Russian equipment on parade in Red Square is a legitimate target that the Ukrainian military can strike.

In Ukraine, several design bureaus have already announced a competition with a high cash prize, which will be awarded to the drone of the company that first hits the Kremlin. However, it is not entirely clear whether this is real news or information stressing the Russian society.

