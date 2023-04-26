The Bulgarian Socialist Party officially registered its Referendum against “Gender Ideology”

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) officially registered its referendum, which gained popularity as a referendum against "gender ideology", in the National Assembly, announced party chairwoman Kornelia Ninova on the sidelines of parliament. With the registration of the referendum, a period of three months for collecting signatures for its initiation officially begins. The BSP's question is: "Do you support the introduction of a ban on education, teaching and propaganda related to gender reassignment and concepts of another gender, other than male and female, among children and students in the educational system of Bulgaria?".

Activating the referendum procedure requires the collection of at least 200,000 signatures from people with voting rights. Then the proposal goes to the National Assembly for a vote, and it must decide within three months whether to organize a poll or not. However, if 400,000 signatures are collected, a sanction from the deputies is not needed and they are obliged to schedule a referendum without discussing the proposal.

In fact, the BSP talked about organizing a referendum against "gender ideology" for the first time at the party congress in February. The party announced in March that it was beginning to collect signatures. Recently, when asked how many signatures had been collected so far, Kornelia Ninova said that the party had not made such a report.

/Dnevnik