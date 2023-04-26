Fees are Increasing in most Bulgarian Universities

The average amount of the tuition fee in public universities for the academic year 2023/2024 will be BGN 1,050, and the application fee will be BGN 50, decided the caretaker government. At the proposal of the state higher schools and scientific organizations, the Council of Ministers approved the fees that will be paid by 143,950 students and 4,050 doctoral students in full-time and part-time study.

"When preparing the proposal that we submitted to the Council of Ministers, we fully complied with the proposals of the state higher education institutions". This is what the Minister of Education and Science Prof. Sasho Penov told the media. According to him, at 22 state higher education institutions, tuition fees are increased from BGN 50 to BGN 300, while at 11, the fees remain the same.

For "Pedagogical Sciences" majors, the average fee will be BGN 780, for "Humanities" - BGN 750, for "Social, Economic and Legal Sciences" - BGN 900. Students in "Natural Sciences" majors, "Mathematics and Informatics" and "Technical Sciences" will pay an average of BGN 870, those from "Agrarian Sciences and Veterinary Medicine" - BGN 1,000, "Health and Sports" - BGN 1,100, "Arts" - BGN 1,450.

The average annual tuition fee for doctoral students in state universities is BGN 1,300. For applications to the Bulgarian Academy of Science and scientific organizations, an average of BGN 40 will be paid, while the average tuition fee for doctoral students is BGN 650 for the academic year 2023/2024.

