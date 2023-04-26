The Bulgarian Government approved the Military Training for Students in 10th and 11th Grades

The Bulgarian Caretaker Government approved the Ordinance on the terms and conditions for organizing, conducting and ensuring the training of Bulgarian citizens for the defense of the Motherland.

The ordinance regulates the training of students from the 10th and 11th grades of secondary education, as well as the preparation of military personnel and civilian employees to conduct training of students.

In a separate section, the application and training procedure for Bulgarian citizens who meet the conditions of the provision of the Law on the Reserve in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria, concerning the acquisition of the "Reserve Officer" qualification in higher military schools, is defined.

The draft of the regulation foresees that the training will come into force from the academic year 2023/2024. It takes place within the class time for a total of 10 study hours, divided into two stages - 5 hours each in the 10th and 11th grades.

The training will be conducted in the presence of the class leader by military or civilian employees from the Ministry of Defense or structures directly subordinated to the Minister of Defense.

The content of the lessons is also regulated.

The topics for the 10th grade are: Acquisition of knowledge and acquisition of skills related to the defense of the homeland; Nature and content of civil-military relations; Provision of assistance to the population by the armed forces in crises of a military nature; Surviving the detection of unexploded ordnance, as well as providing assistance from the armed forces to the security authorities in their fight against the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, illegal arms trafficking and terrorism; Protection of the population and critical infrastructure and participation of the armed forces in rescue and evacuation activities.

The topics for the 11th grade are: Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria - history and present; Missions and tasks of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria; participation in operations and missions outside the territory of the country; Nature, goals and objectives of the reserve of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria; Weapons and equipment of servicemen in the types of armed forces; Acceptance of military service and service in the reserve of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria.

The implementation of the decree will contribute to a better and tailored to the interests of the students curriculum for the defense of the Motherland. Bulgarian citizens who wish will be given the opportunity to receive military training and acquire the "Reserve Officer" qualification, thus the armed forces will have trained reservists.

