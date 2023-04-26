Maxim Behar Presents His New Book About Cuisine, People and Natures of Seychelles

The Seychelles Honorary Consul's General new book “The Magic of Seychelles Cuisine and Stories from the “Paradise on Earth” is already in the bookstores in Bulgaria, and the premiere will take place on May 10 at Booktrading Store in Bulgaria Mall, Sofia

26 April 2023, Sofia– The latest book “The Magic of Seychelles Cuisine and Stories from the “Paradise on Earth” by the world-renowned PR expert and Seychelles Honorary Consul General in Bulgaria, Maxim Behar, is now on sale in Bulgaria.

In 150 pages album, horizontal size, Behar shares his passion for Seychelles and its traditional Creole cuisine, showcasing its diversity and the beauty of the exotic islands. The book can be purchased in Bulgarian from the country's largest bookstores as well as online from Maxim Behar's official website - www.beharbooks.com. The release in English is coming soon online.

“Now you can easily bring the Seychelles at home. In the book, besides Creole cooking recipes, there are also many interesting stories about the Seychelles, photos, and tips on where and what to do there,” said Maxim Behar.

The premiere of the book will take place on May 10 at 18:00 h. in the Booktrading bookstore in Bulgaria Mall, Sofia. At the event, guests will have the opportunity to meet the author Maxim Behar, get a personally signed copy of the book, and hear more interesting stories about his journeys to the Seychelles. Among the official guests will be Chef Andre Tokev, the only Global Masterchef Degree winner for Eastern Europe, who will share his expert impressions of the book.

“Creole cuisine is known for its richness of flavors and aromas, making it very appealing to exotic food lovers. This book is sure to become a favorite for people who love to travel and immerse themselves in different cultures, as well as for all those who love to cook and try new culinary delights,” added Maxim Behar.

“The Magic of Seychelles Cuisine and Stories from the “Paradise on Earth” presents Maxim Behar's favorite recipes, combining the unique flavors and aromas of Creole cuisine with local produce that go hand in hand with the nature of the islands. The book offers readers a true journey to this “Paradise on Earth”, introducing them to interesting aspects of the lives of the locals and their traditions, as well as the most popular places to visit to best experience the Seychelles’ spirit. In addition, the author shares interesting facts about the local flora and fauna, which is rich in endemic species unique to these islands.

The book appeared shortly after Maxim Behar's participation in the Bulgarian TV show “The Cherry on The Cake”, where he demonstrates admirable culinary skills as the host of an exotic Seychelles dinner. With a good presentation of Creole cuisine and his stories about Seychelles, Behar managed to trigger the viewers' interest in the destination.

Among Maxim Behar's achievements as an author are the bestsellers The Morning After and The Global PR Revolution, which achieved impressive success and ranked in the Top 100 PR Books of All Time, according to one of the most prestigious global book rankings BookAuthority. All of Maxim Behar's books can be viewed at the official website www.beharbooks.com.

About Maxim Behar:

Maxim Behar is a globally renowned PR expert, entrepreneur, journalist, diplomat, and Harvard Kennedy School graduate. He is the founder and CEO of the Bulgarian leading PR company M3 Communication Group, Inc., partner of the world's largest PR corporation Hill+Knowlton Strategies. Maxim is a former ICCO President, currently serving as ICCO International Growth Chair. He was appointed as International Fellow of PRCA, President of the World Communications Forum Association in Davos, Switzerland, and Advisory Board Member of one of the most influential European universities ENGAGE.EU. He has been inducted into the Global PR Hall of Fame in London and awarded many titles, among them Best PR Professional in Europe for 2020 and 2022 by PR Week, Global CEO of the Year by The International Stevie Awards, and Communicator of the Decade by the Indian Association of Business Communications. His book The Global PR Revolution was ranked among the Top 100 Best PR Books of All Time by Book Authority and made a bestselling record among new PR books on Amazon. Bulgarian born he considers himself a global citizen.

