More than 7,000 Bulgarians want the State to Register them as Gambling Vulnerable

Society | April 26, 2023, Wednesday // 11:40
Bulgaria: More than 7,000 Bulgarians want the State to Register them as Gambling Vulnerable

Nearly 7,200 Bulgarians have applied for entry into the register of gambling-vulnerable persons from mid-December 2022 until now, reports the National Revenue Agency (NRA). The register is not public. A limited number of employees designated by the head of the NRA and gambling operators have access to it.

Anyone who feels that they cannot control the time they spend gambling and the funds they spend participating in it can submit a request to be entered on the register. The document can be submitted on-site at a NRA office or sent to an email nap@nra.bg, in which case it must be signed with a qualified electronic signature (KEP). In the request, it is possible to specify a specific period for which the entry is to be made, and it cannot be shorter than two years.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/NRA

