Bulgaria: Elon Musk did not go to Belogradchik - The Locals are Disappointed
Elon Musk did not come to the Bulgarian town of Belogradchik, although he reserved a table for dinner at a restaurant there at the end of November 2022. We recall that the billionaire compared the Belogradchik rocks to a fantasy game after seeing a photo of the fortress. The locals then promised that they would welcome him with bread and songs.
"We were disappointed. We thought he would come, but he didn't. We are disappointed for the umpteenth time", said a woman from Belogradchik.
"We stand firmly on the ground here. And this information about his coming was not well received. Those emails, invitations and reservations were like inflating a senseless balloon. Just as his rocket exploded a few days ago, so did our balloon," added a local.
The mayor of Belogradchik, Boris Nikolov, pointed out that hardly anyone believed that the billionaire would come.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/Nova TV
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: The Program to Help Ukrainian Refugees is Extended until June 30
- » Fees are Increasing in most Bulgarian Universities
- » Maxim Behar Presents His New Book About Cuisine, People and Natures of Seychelles
- » In 2022: 22.9% of Bulgarians were below the Poverty Threshold of 525.92 Leva per month
- » More than 7,000 Bulgarians want the State to Register them as Gambling Vulnerable
- » Weather in Bulgaria: Cooler and Rainy Today