Bulgaria: Elon Musk did not go to Belogradchik - The Locals are Disappointed

Elon Musk did not come to the Bulgarian town of Belogradchik, although he reserved a table for dinner at a restaurant there at the end of November 2022. We recall that the billionaire compared the Belogradchik rocks to a fantasy game after seeing a photo of the fortress. The locals then promised that they would welcome him with bread and songs.

"We were disappointed. We thought he would come, but he didn't. We are disappointed for the umpteenth time", said a woman from Belogradchik.

"We stand firmly on the ground here. And this information about his coming was not well received. Those emails, invitations and reservations were like inflating a senseless balloon. Just as his rocket exploded a few days ago, so did our balloon," added a local.

The mayor of Belogradchik, Boris Nikolov, pointed out that hardly anyone believed that the billionaire would come.

