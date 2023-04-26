Today marks 37 Years since the Accident at the Chernobyl NPP

Against the background of the war in Ukraine, the world today remembers the worst nuclear accident in history. 37 years have passed since the tragedy at the Chernobyl NPP. A memorial ceremony for the victims will be held in Ukraine.

31 people died immediately after the explosion in the 4th reactor of the plant. The radiation cloud rapidly spread, reaching Bulgaria, as well as the rest of Europe. Hundreds of thousands were affected by the radiation.

However, information about the accident was confirmed only on the third day after the explosion. It is estimated that over the years more than 115 thousand people have died from diseases caused by radiation.

