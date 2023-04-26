Today marks 37 Years since the Accident at the Chernobyl NPP

World | April 26, 2023, Wednesday // 09:57
Bulgaria: Today marks 37 Years since the Accident at the Chernobyl NPP @Wikimedia Commons

Against the background of the war in Ukraine, the world today remembers the worst nuclear accident in history. 37 years have passed since the tragedy at the Chernobyl NPP. A memorial ceremony for the victims will be held in Ukraine.

31 people died immediately after the explosion in the 4th reactor of the plant. The radiation cloud rapidly spread, reaching Bulgaria, as well as the rest of Europe. Hundreds of thousands were affected by the radiation.

However, information about the accident was confirmed only on the third day after the explosion. It is estimated that over the years more than 115 thousand people have died from diseases caused by radiation.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Chernobyl, radiation
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria