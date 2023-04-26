Weather in Bulgaria: Cooler and Rainy Today

Today, cumulus clouds will develop and there will be brief rain showers and thunderstorms in many places.

The phenomena will be intense in places in South-Eastern Bulgaria. A moderate north-northeasterly wind will blow in the eastern regions.

Daytime temperatures will drop slightly and the prevailing maximum will be between 14 and 19 degrees Celsius, in Sofia around 15°C.

Cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop in the mountains. There will be brief rain showers and thunderstorms in many places. The phenomena will be intense in places in the Rilo-Rhodope region and Strandzha mountain. A strong northwesterly wind will blow. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters around 8°C, at 2000 meters around 2°C.

On Thursday, the cooling will continue. The rain will stop, but the weather will remain windy.

Friday will be sunny and warm, continuing into the weekend when it will be partly cloudy, with a greater chance of rain on the second day.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology