COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 278 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria are 278, five patients have died, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

In the last 24 hours, 2,655 tests were performed, which means that 10 percent of those tested gave positive results. 51% of new cases were not vaccinated.

80% of those who died in the last 24 hours were also not vaccinated.

50 people were hospitalized and 260 were cured. The total number of those hospitalized with a covid diagnosis is 357, of which 39 are in intensive care units.

There are 3,082 active cases. In the last 24 hours, 99 doses of vaccines against the disease have been administered.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria has reached 1,303,813, of which 1,262,410 have been cured. A total of 38,321 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.

In Bulgaria, 4,611,901 doses of vaccines against the coronavirus have been administered, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

