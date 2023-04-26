Bulgaria: A Student was found Dead in front of his Home in Panagyurishte

A 17-year-old student from a Plovdiv school was found dead in front of his home in the town of Panagyurishte.

This was confirmed by the spokesman of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Pazardzhik, Miroslav Stoyanov.

No signs of violence were found on the body.

A neighbor of the boy came across the scary sight early yesterday morning when he was leaving for work. He saw the lifeless body of the young man on the landing in front of the apartment where his parents lived. The neighbor immediately called 112 and police officers and doctors from the local hospital arrived at the apartment block. The "Emergency" team only confirmed the death of the boy.

According to preliminary information, there is no evidence that the student used drugs or alcohol, nor did he have any health problems.

Pre-trial proceedings are underway.

