Erdogan rewarded the Bulgarian Rescuers who Helped after the Earthquakes in Turkey

At a special ceremony in the presidential palace in Ankara, Turkish President Recep Erdogan awarded representatives of the foreign teams that joined the rescue operations after the severe earthquakes in February.

On the Bulgarian side, Inspector Petar Petrov, head of the "Specialized Operational Activities" sector in the Regional Directorate "Fire Safety and Protection of the Population" (RDPBZN) - Plovdiv, received an award.

The ceremony was attended by the Acting Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev and the Bulgarian Ambassador to Turkey Angel Cholakov.

/Bulgarian National Television