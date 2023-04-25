The Bulgarian Socialist Party will Not Support the Draft Budget of the Caretaker Government

The executive bureau of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) decided that the socialists would not support the draft budget submitted by the caretaker government. This was announced at a press conference by the leader of the party, Kornelia Ninova.

"It has unjustified expenses, low revenues and is antisocial. There are unjustified expenses because 10 billion leva have been pledged for capital expenditures. This is more than in previous years, and practice shows that they are not spent. Besides, it is about 10 billion in just half a year. There is no justification for what projects these expenses are for. Expenses can be reduced from this sector. Low revenues, because it is planned to cancel the previous practice of collecting 100% dividends from state-owned companies. This changes to 50%, which damages the budget by half a billion. Antisocial - because the poorest and most vulnerable are allowed to bear the greatest burden of the crisis," Ninova pointed out.

The BSP will insist on raising the minimum wage to BGN 850 from July 1, and that maternity leave for the second year be equal to the minimum wage.

According to the socialists, the projected deficit of 6.4% is inflated. According to their accounts, it is realistic to bet on a deficit of 4%-4.5%.

"Pressing the deficit below 3% just to enter the Eurozone is not appropriate. But the proposed deficit of 6.4% is not real. It is inflated with expenses that have no justification," said Ninova.

"If GERB-SDS and WCC-DB form a government, BSP will be the opposition of this government", said the chairwoman of the socialist party.

The Finance Council of the BSP National Council discussed the caretaker government's proposed State Budget Bill for 2023. A thorough analysis of its parameters was done, taking into serious consideration the budgetary practices of the EU Member States in their budgets for the current year, as in their draft budgets for 2024.

/Bulgarian National Television