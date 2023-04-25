“Bulgargaz” predicts 18% Cheaper Gas in May

Natural gas in Bulgaria is expected to drop in price by over 18% starting next month. This was said by the executive director of Bulgargaz, Denitsa Zlateva, during today's open meeting of the Commission for Energy and Water Regulation (EWRC).

"As of today, we expect the price in the month of May to be around BGN 79-80 per megawatt hour. For the month of June, as of today, because there is still a lot of time until the estimated price is submitted, we expect the price for the month of June to be around 3-4 percent below the price for the month of May. It is stable, but with a slight decrease," said Zlateva, quoted by the National Radio.

Bulgargaz will submit its final application for next month's prices on May 1, when it is expected that they will also be approved by the energy regulator.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg