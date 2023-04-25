Biden officially announced his Candidacy for a Second Presidential Term
US President Joe Biden officially announced Tuesday that he will seek a second term in the White House in 2024, a decision that will show whether Americans are willing to give the 80-year-old Democrat, already the oldest US president, four more years in office, Reuters reported.
Biden announced his decision in a video released by his new campaign team, in which he said his job was to protect American democracy. It begins with footage from January 6, 2021, when an attack on the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump took place.
"When I ran for president four years ago, I said we were in a battle for the soul of America, and we still are," Biden said. "This is no time for complacency. That's why I'm running for re-election."
"Let's get this job done. I know we can," he added.
Biden described the Republican platforms as threats to American freedom, vowing to fight attempts to curtail women's health care, cut Social Security and ban books, while lashing out at "MAGA extremists."
MAGA is the acronym for Trump's political slogan "Making America Great Again". The former president may be Biden's GOP opponent in the November 2024 election.
In the two years since Trump took over, Biden won congressional approval for billions of dollars in federal funds to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and new infrastructure, and achieved the lowest unemployment rates since 1969, but record high inflation marred his economic achievements.
