Bulgaria: GERB and “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” had their First Leadership Meeting

At the first official meeting in a leadership format between the first two political forces in the 49th parliament - GERB-SDS and "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria", WCC-DB again announced that they will not support a government with the first mandate of GERB.

"From the results of the vote - these are the parties that performed best in the last elections, and we believe that in the current situation we must find a way to form a government, whether the first, whether the second term, but we have to do it and the option of new elections in July or August will give the same or a similar result and we will end up in the same negotiations," GERB leader Boyko Borissov addressed the WCC-DB leaders at their meeting in parliament.

"As responsible parties, we must use the time of this parliament to adopt a budget with a 3 percent deficit, cut spending and borrow, but do it together", added Borissov.

The co-chairman of "We Continue the Change" Kiril Petkov also noted how important it is for his formation to adopt a new budget with a 3% deficit, but without raising taxes and cutting the social program. But WCC-DB categorically refuses to support a cabinet with the mandate of GERB-SDS:

"But we are ready to talk about these policies and see within the framework of responsible behavior what we can achieve, especially on the topic of the budget".

GERB-SDS and WCC-DB will ask their party officials whether to participate in the work on a common management program to be followed by a future government.

The leader of GERB, Boyko Borissov, asked WCC-DB to present the composition of the draft cabinet, which they would propose within the second mandate, so that GERB-SDS could more easily assess how to act with the first mandate.

"It is good that you present us with a composition of the cabinet, so that the Executive Committee and the governing bodies of our party, colleagues from SDS can see what you propose - prime minister, ministers, on the basis of which we can think, if we go for such an option, what you propose."

Kiril Petkov replied that before discussing the composition of the cabinet, it is important to specify the policies to be completed by this government. He proposed that the two parties work on a management program:

"You are the first political force and we are within your mandate. We respect your first right to make your choice," said Petkov and pointed out that GERB-SDS will still have meetings with other parliamentary represented forces.

"The decision of our Executive Committee is that until all conversations related to you are exhausted, we will not pursue other similar conversations," Boyko Borissov interrupted him.

Desislava Atanasova from GERB-SDS pointed out that the majority of the two formations can form together in the parliamentary committees and can start the examination of the most important bills next week in parallel with the examination of the details of the state budget. Therefore, they suggest that the working groups between the two formations continue to work in parallel with the work of the parliamentary committees.

The two coalitions are ready to jointly introduce the bill on domestic violence today, which will be a sign that there is a will for the two formations to start working together on the legislative program.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Radio