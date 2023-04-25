Bulgaria: A Drunk Driver fell into a Ditch in an attempt to Escape a Police Check
A drunk driver was arrested after trying to avoid a police check.
Minutes after midnight today, a patrol car in Trud issued a signal to stop a car passing through the village with a stop light. However, the driver did not obey and continued in the direction of Plovdiv.
With lights and sound signals on, the uniformed officers followed the car, which ran a red light at the intersection between "Dunav" Blvd. and "Raina Knyagina" St. and entered a fenced section under repair marked with the appropriate signs.
There, the vehicle fell into a ditch and overturned. On the spot, together with their colleagues from the Third Police Department, the uniformed officers detained the 62-year-old man with a criminal record behind the wheel.
His breathalyzer test showed the presence of 1.38 parts of alcohol, he gave a blood sample for chemical analysis.
The driver and his female passenger received medical attention. The perpetrator was detained for up to 24 hours, a police investigation was initiated.
/Bulgarian National Television
