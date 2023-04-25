Bulgarian Rescuers will be awarded by Erdogan for the Help after the Earthquakes in Turkey

Bulgaria is sending another 3.5 tons of humanitarian aid to the areas affected by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey.

A representative of the Bulgarian rescuers in Turkey will be awarded by Turkish President Recep Erdogan as a sign of gratitude for the efforts and help that our country provided to our south-eastern neighbor after the devastating earthquakes.

The award will go to firefighter Petar Petrov, who will represent the entire group of rescuers from Bulgaria. He is accompanied by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev, who left for Ankara with another package of aid for the victims of the devastating earthquake - tents, blankets and generators.

"Bulgaria participates with the most manpower and aid. We have stated that Turkey periodically makes requests within the framework of the aid mechanism. We respond to them within our capabilities to the extent that we do not impair our capacity to protect against disasters and accidents. This gesture of help is extremely appreciated and I think it was key to improving relations between the two countries," said Demerdzhiev.

Within the framework of the visit, Demerdzhiev will meet with his Turkish colleague Suleyman Soylu, with whom they will discuss the security of the shared border.

"Turkey is extremely active in helping us, and this interaction is giving better and better results. To date, although crossing attempts have increased by more than 40% compared to last year, migrants who managed to cross are 60% less. So let's continue with this interaction and it will deepen. This is also seen and appreciated by Europe, and this experience is sought by all European countries and by the commission to be multiplied and applied in other places as well," said Demerdzhiev.

