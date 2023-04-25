COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 278 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
The new cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria are 278, and nine infected have died, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. In the last 24 hours, 3,986 tests were performed, which means that the positive results are 6.9%.
69 people were hospitalized, 165 were cured. The total number of those hospitalized with a diagnosis of Covid is 365, of which 42 are in intensive care units.
There are 3,162 active cases. In the last 24 hours, 79 doses of vaccines against the disease have been administered.
To date, the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic is 1,303,628, of which 1,262,150 have been cured. A total of 38,316 people died.
In Bulgaria, 4,611,803 doses of vaccines against the disease have been administered, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.
