Weather in Bulgaria: Rain and Thunder Today

The cloudiness will be significant, around and after noon cumulus. There will be rain showers, accompanied by thunder in many places. The phenomena will be more intense in the mountainous regions. The wind in most of the country will be oriented from the northwest, in the eastern regions - from the southwest, it will be weak to moderate. The minimum temperatures will be between 6°C and 11°C, in Sofia - about 8°C, the maximum - between 17°C and 22°C, in Sofia - about 17°C.

Along the Black Sea, the cloudiness will be significant, in the afternoon cloudy and cloudy-rainy. There will be showers along the south coast accompanied by thunder. It will blow to a moderate southwesterly wind. Maximum temperatures will be 14°-18°C. The temperature of the sea water is 11°-12°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.

In the mountains, the cloudiness will be significant, after noon cumulus and cumulus-rainy, with precipitations of rain, above 2300 meters - of snow. In many places, the precipitation will be temporarily intense and accompanied by thunder. The wind will be moderate from the west-northwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 11°C, at 2000 meters - around 5°C.

On Wednesday, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will continue to develop over Central and Eastern Bulgaria, and in many places there will be short-term precipitation, in the eastern and mountainous regions with thunderstorms. The wind will be moderate from the north-northwest, temporarily strong in the Danube plain. Minimum temperatures will be almost unchanged, and daytime temperatures will drop by 2-3 degrees.

Thursday will remain windy, cooling will continue. Cloudiness will be changeable, light rain will fall in some places, mainly in the central regions of the country.

On Friday, the chance of precipitation decreases. The wind will die down. There will be more hours of sunshine. In the morning it will be colder, the minimum temperatures will be between 1°C and 6°C, in the high fields in Western Bulgaria and a little lower, and during the day a slow warming will begin and the maximum temperatures will be between 15°C and 20°C.

On Saturday, the wind will be weak from the northeast. Cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop over Southwest Bulgaria, there will be short-term precipitation accompanied by thunder.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology