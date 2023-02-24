Ukraine planned to Bomb Moscow but was Stopped by the US

Ukraine planned to bomb Moscow on February 24 this year. The United States convinced Kyiv to give up its intentions, writes "Washington Post", citing a leaked secret report of the American National Security Agency.

Major General Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, instructed one of his officers to "prepare for mass strikes on February 24 ... with everything that the GUR has at its disposal". Officials even considered a sea attack on the Black Sea port city of Novorossiysk.

In Washington, agents secretly watched the preparations of the Ukrainians. The White House is concerned that attacks deep inside Russian territory could provoke an aggressive response from the Kremlin. On February 22, two days before the anniversary of the invasion, the CIA released a new classified report mentioning that the GUR "agreed, at Washington's request, to delay strikes" against Moscow.

It is not clear from the document how the Americans convinced Ukraine not to launch an attack on the Russian capital.

Mysterious explosions and drone attacks continue to occur in Russia. Ukrainian officials often remain silent after such "incidents", implying that they are responsible without directly taking credit.

"The earth is round - a discovery made by Galileo," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter in December after an attack on Russia's Engels-2 air base, deep in the aggressor's territory. "If something is launched into the airspace of other countries, sooner or later unknown flying objects will return to the point of departure."

Budanov does not admit that his agency is behind the attacks. But he warns that they will continue.

"It shatters their illusions of security," he told The Washington Post in January. "There are people planting explosives. There are drones. Until the territorial integrity of Ukraine is restored, there will be problems inside Russia."

He and US officials declined to comment to The Washington Post on whether Ukraine planned to bomb Moscow on February 24, 2023.

Read more from the 425th day of the war in Ukraine.

