The Chairman of the Bulgarian Parliament met with the Chairman of the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada

"Bulgaria will continue to support Ukraine categorically with all the tools at its disposal". This was stated by the Chairman of the National Assembly Rosen Zhelyazkov at a meeting with the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk. The two spoke within the framework of the Conference of Speakers of Parliaments of the Member States of the European Union in Prague, Czech Republic.

"Bulgaria categorically condemns Russia's unprovoked and unjustified aggression against sovereign and independent Ukraine," noted Rosen Zhelyazkov, quoted by the press center of the parliament.

He emphasized that Russia's war against Ukraine significantly undermines the security architecture of Europe in general and the security of the Black Sea countries in particular.

The Speaker of the National Assembly pointed out that the EU's response to Russia's aggression has so far been firm and united, although it has required many victims, and the burden has been borne by European citizens. "And yet, we face a greater responsibility to preserve the rules-based international order that guarantees our security and stability", added Rosen Zhelyazkov.

Bulgaria supports Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic perspective, said Rosen Zhelyazkov. "We share the position that Russia's aggression and crimes must be condemned with the full weight of international law and all war crimes must be investigated", added the Speaker of the National Assembly.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, expressed gratitude for Bulgaria's consistent position and support for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration. He emphasized that eloquent evidence of this is the decision adopted by the National Assembly already last year to provide military and military-technical assistance to Ukraine and the decision of the Bulgarian Parliament declaring the Holodomor a genocide.

"We will continue to support Ukraine with all the tools at our disposal - economic and financial aid, political support for Ukraine's international initiatives and restrictive measures, but with increased attention to their adverse consequences for our critical sectors", the Speaker of the National Assembly pointed out.

"Bulgaria will continue to insist on achieving a just and lasting peace in a war that Ukraine did not start, and in a way that will preserve the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country", said Rosen Zhelyazkov. "Along with our support for Ukraine, we must step up efforts to deal with the consequences of the war, especially for the most vulnerable countries and for those that are strategically important to us", he added.

