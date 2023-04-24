31 Bulgarians have expressed their desire to Evacuate from Sudan

At the moment, 31 Bulgarian citizens have expressed their desire to evacuate from Sudan. This was said at an extraordinary briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and spokesperson of the department, Kostadin Kojabashev. A 24/7 connection is maintained with them, he added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is doing everything possible to ensure a smooth and safe evacuation of all Bulgarian citizens in Sudan, the spokesperson assured. "We don't have a functioning embassy there, but the cover is the one in Cairo. In its evacuation activity, it is also supported by our representation in Riyadh. The situation center and our embassy in Harare coordinately seek and offer options, possibilities and options through air routes to evacuate our compatriots from Sudan," he explained. And specified that the option of sending the "Spartan" plane will be discussed only if a problem arises during the evacuation.

"31 Bulgarian citizens located on the territory of Sudan had expressed a desire to evacuate. Constant and round-the-clock contact is maintained with all of them and full information is provided both about the available options for air and sea routes, as well as specifically the security situation in the region".

Kojabashev pointed out that partners outside the EU - Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the USA, the UAE and Great Britain - are providing assistance. "Around 1,000 EU citizens have already been evacuated from Sudan," he added.

In recent days, 21 Bulgarians were in the process of being evacuated, some of them are already outside Sudan. According to the latest information, 10 Bulgarians remain on the territory of the country

Tanya Dimitrova, director of the "Situation Center" directorate, said that a crisis headquarters has been organized. "Three were evacuated on April 21 with a Saudi Arabian convoy, two left for Egypt on April 22 and successfully crossed the border. Eight left on April 23 for Egypt by chartered bus, seven of them were at the border at 1 p.m. today with Egypt. One of them refused evacuation and is returning to Khartoum. A team from our embassy in Cairo is traveling to Sudan. One Bulgarian citizen, together with his wife and three children, due to lack of Bulgarian documents, were not included in the evacuation list. They are expected to arrive at the border with Egypt by the end of the day," she added.

Seven more Bulgarian citizens left for Port Sudan on April 23, two arrived in Berlin today with an evacuation flight of the German Air Force, they will be in our country on Wednesday.

"There are currently 10 people on the ground, four of them - a woman with three children, traveling by bus to the base north of Khartoum, where she should be evacuated by plane, but we are not sure that this will happen, as there is a danger on the way and there is a possibility that they will turn back. Two citizens initially expressed a desire to evacuate, but it turned out that one of them did not actually have Bulgarian documents. The other categorically refused evacuation at the moment. Information continues to be received in the Situational center," said Dimitrova.

