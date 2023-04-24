Astrologer reveals Surprising Insights - What should you Major in according to your Zodiac Sign?

Astrology has been used for centuries as a tool for understanding ourselves and the world around us. Many people turn to astrology when making big life decisions, such as choosing a career path.

When all of your energy is poured into A Levels, the SATs, IB Diploma, AUSMAT, or CIMP, it can leave you feeling drained and devoid of inspiration when it comes to planning for a future degree.

Erudera.com, a global higher education platform, has teamed up with astrology expert Terri Regent to provide guidance on choosing the ideal career path for each zodiac sign.

Whether or not you believe in astrology, there's no denying that our star signs can reveal a lot about our personalities, strengths, and weaknesses.

Below you can read what career paths are best suited for each star sign and what degrees to pursue to fulfill your destiny according to the astrologer.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

As a natural leader, Aries are great at taking charge and making decisions. Their passion and determination make them well-suited for careers in management, entrepreneurship, or anything that requires a bit of risk-taking. Pursuing a degree in business, management or entrepreneurship would be an ideal choice for an Aries.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taureans are known for their practicality, patience, and reliability. They excel in careers that require attention to detail and a methodical approach such as accounting, finance, engineering, or even architecture so degrees in these subjects would be an ideal choice.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis are versatile and adaptable, which makes them well-suited for careers that require quick thinking and communication skills such as journalism, marketing, or politics. Pursuing a degree in communications, journalism or even political science would be an ideal choice for a Gemini.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

As natural nurturers, Cancerians are best suited for careers that involve caring for others. They are empathetic and intuitive, making them great candidates for careers in healthcare, counseling, or education. Pursuing a degree in nursing, psychology or education would be an ideal choice for a Cancerian.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos are natural performers, with a flair for the dramatic. They thrive in careers that allow them to be in the spotlight, such as acting, entertainment, or even politics. Pursuing a degree in performing arts, film, politics or law would be an ideal choice for a Leo.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgos are known for their attention to detail and analytical skills. They excel in careers that require precision, organization, and a logical approach. Virgos should consider careers in law, science, or even engineering. Pursuing a degree in law, scientific subjects, medicine, or engineering would be an ideal choice for a Virgo.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

As natural peacemakers, Librans have a talent for diplomacy and communication. They excel in careers that require mediation or negotiation skills, such as law, politics, sales roles, or customer service. Pursuing a degree in law, communications or even hospitality would be an ideal choice for a Libran.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios are intense and passionate, with a talent for research and investigation. They excel in careers that require a deep understanding of human behavior, such as psychology, law enforcement, or even journalism, making a degree in psychology, criminal justice, or journalism an ideal choice for a Scorpio.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarians are adventurous and curious, with a thirst for knowledge and new experiences. They excel in careers that allow them to travel, explore or share their knowledge. Their passion makes pursuing a degree in education, journalism, or even tourism an ideal choice for a Sagittarius.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorns are disciplined and hardworking, with a talent for leadership and organization. They excel in careers that require structure and strategy, such as business, finance, or even politics. Pursuing a degree in business, finance, politics or law would be an ideal choice for a Capricorn.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarians are innovative and unconventional, with a talent for problem-solving and creativity. They excel in careers that allow them to think outside the box, such as technology, art or even social work. Pursuing a degree in computer science, creative arts or social work would be an ideal choice for an Aquarian.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisceans are intuitive and empathetic, with a talent for creativity and imagination. They excel in careers that allow them to express themselves, such as art, music, or even writing. Pursuing a degree in art, music or creative writing would be an ideal choice for a Piscean.

"Our star signs can give us insight into our personalities, strengths, and weaknesses, allowing us to choose a career path that fulfills our destiny. Pursuing a degree in a field that aligns with our star sign can help us excel and achieve our goals." - Terri Regent

/Erudera

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg