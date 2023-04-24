The Azerbaijan Oil and Gas Company will open an office in Bulgaria

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is arriving in our country tomorrow at the invitation of the Bulgarian Head of State Rumen Radev.

The two will attend the official opening of an office of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Sofia.

The opening of a representative office of the state oil company of Azerbaijan in our country was agreed between the two heads of state in September last year. Then Ilham Aliyev paid an official visit to our country at the invitation of Rumen Radev, and the visit included the official opening of the gas interconnector between Greece and Bulgaria.

In the presence of Presidents Rumen Radev and Ilham Aliyev, a memorandum on the Solidarity Ring initiative to increase the security of natural gas supplies to the EU will be signed in Sofia.

It provides for the promotion of cooperation between the operators of the gas transmission systems of Bulgaria (Bulgartransgaz), Romania (Transgaz), Hungary (FGSZ), Slovakia (Eustream), as well as the state oil company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

The document is about the Solidarity Ring (STRING) joint initiative, proposed by Bulgaria and supported by the European Commission, to increase the security of natural gas supplies for the European Union and the region of Central and South-Eastern Europe.

The memorandum will be signed by the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Bulgaria Rosen Hristov, the Minister of Energy of Romania Virgil-Daniel Popescu, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjártó, the Minister of Economy of the Slovak Republic Karel Hirman and the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov.

