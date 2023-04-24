Romania returned to us 30 Illegal Migrants who Entered the country from Bulgaria

Politics » DEFENSE | April 24, 2023, Monday // 14:40
Bulgaria: Romania returned to us 30 Illegal Migrants who Entered the country from Bulgaria @Wikimedia Commons

30 illegal immigrants from Afghanistan were caught at the border near Silistra, announced the Appellate Prosecutor's Office - Varna announced.

A man from the village of Ruen, Burgas, was charged with criminal responsibility for helping foreigners cross the country in collaboration with two other men.

The District Prosecutor's Office in Silistra opened fast-track proceedings against 16 of the migrants and charged them. The rest have indicated that they are under 18 years of age and have been accommodated in the Center for Accommodating Minors and Underage Refugees in Sofia.

All are male and claim to be Afghan. Most are without identity documents. Only two have provided law enforcement with documents issued in Afghanistan.

It was established that the foreigners, assisted by the accused, illegally crossed the border between Bulgaria and Romania in an unregulated place and were detained in Romania, the Bulgarian authorities were immediately notified and the offenders were returned to Bulgaria.

