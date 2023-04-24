China: Our Cooperation with Europe is as "Unlimited" as the one with Russia

China's cooperation with Europe and other countries is as "unlimited" as its ties with Russia, the Chinese ambassador to the EU said, expressing confidence in China's neutrality with regard to Ukraine, Reuters reported.

The Chinese ambassador to the EU, Fu Cong, stated this in an interview with the Chinese news publication "The Paper", but there is no information when exactly he made this statement. It was published shortly after controversial remarks by China's ambassador to France, who questioned the sovereignty of former Soviet Union states, including Ukraine, during an interview with French television on Friday, BTA noted.

EU diplomats have criticized China for refusing to label the war in Ukraine an invasion or call for the withdrawal of Russian forces, noting that Beijing and Moscow had announced an "unlimited" partnership just days before Russian troops launched their offensive in Ukraine.

"The European side should properly understand the expression 'no upper limit,'" Fu told the Chinese publication. "The friendship and cooperation between the countries is endless and should not be artificially limited. China-Russia cooperation is 'unlimited' and the same applies to China and Europe."

Fu warned of "attempts" to use bilateral relations between China and Russia to sow discord between China and Europe. He rejected claims that China had "prior knowledge" of the conflict in Ukraine or that it had supplied weapons.

