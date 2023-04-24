Bulgaria’s MFA defined as Interference in Internal Affairs the Statement made by Russia’s Ambassador

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria @mfa.bg

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs defined as "interference in the internal affairs of our country" the statement of the ambassador of Russia to Bulgaria, Eleonora Mitrofanova.

Last week, before the journalist Martin Karbovski, Mitrofanova stated that, if she could, she would vote for the "Vazrazhdane" party. In his position, the spokesperson of the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry defines as inappropriate the statement made by Eleonora Mitrofanova.

The Bulgarian side defines what the Russian ambassador said as an attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of the country and in this sense contradicts the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikolay Milkov, had a conversation with Ambassador Mitrofanova, said the ministry.

