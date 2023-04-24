The Bulgarian President will not Rush to Hand over the First Mandate for a Government

Politics | April 24, 2023, Monday // 10:36
Bulgaria: The Bulgarian President will not Rush to Hand over the First Mandate for a Government President Rumen Radev

"The 49th National Assembly cannot afford the luxury of not passing some laws, even if there is no government formed". This was stated by President Rumen Radev. He thanked the parties for the dialogue and revelation during the consultations.

"You see that the political situation is complex enough and requires a very careful approach, dialogue and reason from all the responsible factors. I called the consultations immediately after the constitution of the National Assembly to make it clear about their responsibility for forming a government and drawing up a budget", stressed Radev.

"In order to be able to adopt the most important laws and decisions, the parliament needs time. I very much hope that this Parliament will put the interests of the people first. The issue of the first mandate is important, but much more important is the statesmanship of the parties. It is very important where these days will go", Radev said and called for dialogue and maturity, but did not name a specific date when he will hand GERB-SDS the first mandate to form a government.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Television

Tags: Radev, government, National Assembly, parliament
