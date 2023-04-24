Bulgaria joins the European Battery Alliance

Business » ENERGY | April 24, 2023, Monday // 09:14
The Minister of Innovation and Growth Alexander Pulev and President Rumen Radev will participate in the ceremony of Bulgaria's accession to the European Battery Alliance, organized by the Bulgarian Investment Agency (BAI) and the European Battery Alliance (EBA).

At the event, BAI and EBA will sign a declaration for Bulgaria's accession to the Alliance.

It brings together over 800 industrial partners, technology companies, financial institutions and development centers with the common goal of building a sustainable and competitive European battery industry with a view to the transition to a clean energy and competitive industry. Bulgaria will be represented in it by the Bulgarian Investment Agency (BAI).

The European Battery Alliance is an institution that was created by the European Commission to bring key manufacturing back to Europe. The organization currently brings together over 800 industrial partners, technology companies, financial institutions and development centers from mining to recycling with the common goal of building a sustainable and competitive European battery industry.

By joining, our country will become part of an industry expected to generate annual revenues worth 250 billion euros from 2025 onwards, which is related to decarbonization technologies - energy storage and electromobility systems, where 100% of production goes for export.

By joining the Alliance, Bulgaria will be able to attract foreign direct investment from producers and thus create a prerequisite for opening new jobs and economic growth.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

