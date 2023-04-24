The Evacuation of Foreigners from Sudan Continues

Many countries are evacuating their citizens from Sudan.

420 civilians have died in the second week of fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Force (RSF).

The emergency evacuation from Sudan was necessitated by the sudden outbreak of conflict between the army and a paramilitary group. Thousands of foreigners in the African country have been stranded, including diplomats and aid workers.

Some operations to withdraw them are carried out by air, others from the port of Sudan on the Red Sea.

American special forces have evacuated all embassy staff, along with several diplomats of other countries, by helicopter. Washington does not plan to evacuate other Americans, but is looking for opportunities to help them leave the country.

Canada is temporarily suspending operations in Sudan and withdrawing its diplomats from there, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Twitter.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that a "sophisticated and rapid evacuation" from Sudan of all diplomatic staff and their families had been arranged. He stressed that the government was looking for every possible way to stop the bloodshed and ensure the safety of British citizens.

A French plane with about 100 people on board left Khartoum for Djibouti yesterday. A second one is being prepared, the operation will resume today, the EU delegation is involved, as well as citizens of other countries.

A German military plane has evacuated over a hundred people from Khartoum. Two more planes are in Sudan, several hundred German citizens have asked to leave.

Italy said it had evacuated 140 of its citizens, as well as Swiss and other Europeans. In addition to its own diplomatic staff, Spain is also evacuating other citizens of the European Union and Latin America. Egypt pulled over 400 of its citizens out of a total of over 10,000 in neighboring Sudan.

Russia's ambassador in Khartoum reported that 140 of about 300 Russians had said they wanted to leave the country. Planes were prepared for evacuation, but they could not take place because of the need to cross borders.

Calls to the warring parties in Sudan for a ceasefire and dialogue are widespread.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria is doing everything possible, in coordination with its partners from the European Union, for the safe evacuation of Bulgarian citizens in Sudan. This was announced by the department yesterday. The situation center of the ministry and our embassy in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, are looking for and offering our compatriots various options and evacuation routes.

Constant 24/7 contact is maintained with all Bulgarians in Sudan and full information is provided about the available opportunities and the security situation in the country.

