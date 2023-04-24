Weather in Bulgaria: Sun until Noon, Rain in the Afternoon

Sunny weather will prevail before noon. After noon and until midnight, mainly in Western and Central Bulgaria, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop and in some places short-term rain accompanied by thunder will fall. A light to moderate southerly wind will blow. It will warm up a little more and the maximum temperatures will be between 18°C and 23°C, in Sofia - around 19°C. Minimum temperatures in the morning will be between 4°C and 9°C.

In the mountains around and after noon, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop in many places and there will be precipitation from rain, above 2000 meters - from snow. In some areas, mainly in the Rilo-Rhodope region, the precipitation will be more intense and accompanied by thunder. A moderate to strong wind will blow from the south-southwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 11°C, at 2000 meters - around 5°C.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the precipitation will be in more places in the country, it will be more intense and with an increased probability that the quantities will be significant in some places. There will also be thunder. As early as Tuesday, by the end of the day, the wind will shift from the northwest, midweek, and increase to moderate, and daytime temperatures will drop by 3 to 5 degrees.

There will still be showers on Thursday, but they will decrease in range and intensity. It will remain quite cool for the end of April, with daytime temperatures mostly between 11°C and 16°C.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology