COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 54 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

There are 54 new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, and one infected person has died, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

In the last 24 hours, 648 tests were performed for COVID-19, which means that the positive results are 8.3 percent.

Nine people were hospitalized and three were cured. The total number of those hospitalized with a covid diagnosis is 367, of which 39 are in intensive care units.

Active cases are 3058. No vaccine against the disease has been administered in the last 24 hours.

To date, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria is 1,303,350, of which 1,261,985 have been cured. A total of 38,307 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.

In Bulgaria, 4,611,724 doses of vaccine against the disease have been administered, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal