Bulgaria: Migrants Transported in an Ambulance on “Trakia” Highway were Detained

23 migrants, citizens of Afghanistan, were detained in Plovdiv after a chase with the police. They were transported in an ambulance by a man and a woman who are Bulgarian.

In the Stara Zagora area, policemen signaled them to stop, but the traffickers did not obey. A highway chase ensued.

The ambulance got off the "Trakia" highway near the village of Trud. In the village, the man and the woman abandoned the ambulance and ran away.

After a short chase, they were arrested. The man and the woman are from Sofia and have criminal records.

"There were enough people inside to make an impression on other citizens passing by, who signaled that such a motor vehicle was moving on the highway. The car was intercepted by Stara Zagora and the ambulance drivers ended up in the village right in front of the police station section. There are still such ambulances, they are used, they are abandoned, not all of them are even properly registered," said Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev.

/Nova TV