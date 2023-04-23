Vucic demonstrated Serbian Military Might to Orban

The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, is expected to visit the Serbian checkpoint "Gradina" on the border with Bulgaria today, in order to familiarize himself with the measures against illegal migration, BTA reported.

Yesterday he watched a military parade outside Belgrade alongside Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who made an unannounced advance visit to Serbia. He was welcomed by Vucic, who said he was happy to "again welcome a great friend of Serbia".

The parade was held at the Batajnica military airport and is on the occasion of Serbian Army Day. The event included flyovers of MiG-29 fighter jets and Mil helicopters, as well as a demonstration of recently delivered Chinese anti-aircraft missile systems and drones.

"Serbia has never had a stronger army in its history as it has today. Today we are strong enough to preserve our country, protect peace and ensure further progress. This is Serbia's strength!" Vucic said. The Ministry of Defense in Belgrade announced that the "Granit 2023" armed forces review involves more than 5,000 military personnel with 2,300 pieces of weaponry and combat equipment and more than 60 aircraft.

The president of the Bosnian Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik was also present at the parade.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg