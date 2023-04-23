COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 52 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
52 are the new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.
713 tests were done.
One patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died.
To date, there are 367 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 41 are in intensive care units. There are 9 new hospital admissions.
No cures were reported in the last 24 hours.
