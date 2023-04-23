Sudan: 150 Foreign Citizens were Evacuated - including Bulgarians

The evacuation of foreign nationals from Sudan continues. According to AFP, mainly citizens of Persian Gulf countries have been successfully evacuated, but there are also some from Bulgaria.

The US military has evacuated US diplomats and their families from Khartoum, confirmed President Joe Biden.

The situation in Sudan remains tense amid continued violations of a three-day ceasefire that was due to take effect on Friday.

The Sudanese army said it was helping to evacuate foreign nationals through Port Sudan, a port on the Red Sea coast about 650 kilometers from the capital, Khartoum.

More than 150 people, including diplomats and officials, arrived unharmed in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Among them are citizens of Bulgaria and people of another 66 nationalities from 12 countries.

91 people from the evacuees are citizens of Saudi Arabia. According to the Sudanese army, diplomats and citizens from Great Britain, France and China are to be evacuated.

The US Embassy in Khartoum has been closed and US diplomats and their families have been successfully removed from the country.

The operation, which involved six aircraft, was carried out in coordination with the Sudanese Paramilitary Rapid Support Force (RSF). According to unofficial information, it involved about 70 people.

Due to the bloody fighting in Khartoum, many people are trapped. The airport is closed, many roads are blocked. There is no water, there are constant power cuts.

"Eight days after the fighting started, we didn't have any water or electricity. It was only today that water supplies arrived," commented Tarek, a resident of Khartoum.

The ceasefire has not been kept and has been negotiated practically every day since the fighting broke out. The Sudanese armed forces and their Rapid Support Force opponents have accused each other of violating the ceasefire.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg